Turkey breaks record on refugees attending universities

  • July 31 2019 09:32:00

Turkey breaks record on refugees attending universities

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey breaks record on refugees attending universities

Turkey has broken a record on higher education for students under international protection, the head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said on July 30.       

Abdullah Eren said that YTB provides “Turkey scholarships” to students from different parts of the world since 2011.     

A conference was held on the “higher education for students under international protection in Istanbul with the cooperation of YTB, UNHCR Turkey and TRT World.     

“We're currently providing scholarships to students from more than 170 countries studying in Turkey. There are now 16,000 students from 170 countries,” he told the conference.     

Eren said that Turkey had been carrying out a successful and humanistic work for those who took refuge in the country for eight years, which was also praised on the international stage.     

“All of the institutions in Turkey are putting a very professional and significant effort on this issue. Unfair criticism Turkey currently faces inside and abroad will find the answers in this event,” Eren said.     

 “With the 'Turkey Scholarship' program, we provide scholarships to many students, also benefitting from the UNHCR and EU funds. On the other hand, Turkey has broken the record in the number of refugees attending universities with six percent,” Eren added.     

Katharina Lumpp, UNHCR representative in Turkey, shared global education statistics for refugees. Lumpp said that 61% of refugee children in the world are attending primary schools while only 23% of refugee adolescents are enrolled in secondary education. However, UNHCR representative said the figure is only one percent when it comes to higher education.     

Lumpp also added that students under international protection have good higher education opportunities in Turkey.     

Refugees, Turkey, University

MOST POPULAR

  1. Military shipment arrives at Syrian border

    Military shipment arrives at Syrian border

  2. UK on alert due to Turkish bee

    UK on alert due to Turkish bee

  3. Turkey warns Interpol over FETÖ members

    Turkey warns Interpol over FETÖ members

  4. Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

    Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

  5. Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

    Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane
Recommended
President Erdoğan visits MHP leader

President Erdoğan visits MHP leader
Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader

Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader
Turkey not deporting Syrians: Migration head

Turkey not deporting Syrians: Migration head
Suspected rail robber detained in eastern Turkey

Suspected rail robber detained in eastern Turkey

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of Academics for Peace petition

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of 'Academics for Peace' petition
UK on alert due to Turkish bee

UK on alert due to Turkish bee
First light to reach Turkish observatory in 2020

First light to reach Turkish observatory in 2020

WORLD Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

The European Union border agency Frontex has provided the Greek coast guard with a crewless blimp to monitor illegal crossings in the Aegean Sea.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast

Turkey's Central Bank on July 31 cut its year-end inflation forecast for 2019 to 13.9%, down from 14.6% in its previous report.

SPORTS Galatasaray to loan Emre Mor from Celta Vigo

Galatasaray to loan Emre Mor from Celta Vigo

Turkey's Galatasaray announced official talks with Spanish club Celta Vigo on loan of Turkish international player Emre Mor.      