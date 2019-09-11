Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.

Turkey opened the scoring at Zimbru Stadium in Kishinev, when Everton striker Cenk Tosun managed to get past the keeper with a chip and scored easily in the 37th minute.

Fenerbahce’s Deniz Turuç gave Turkey an insurance goal with a beautiful long-distance free-kick in the 57th minute.

Cenk Tosun added another in the 79th minute with a header after Hakan Çalhanoğlu's volley came back from the crossbar.

Lille' player Yusuf Yazıcı had the last goal of the match with a classy finish in the 88th minute to seal the 4-0 victory.

This goal was Yusuf's first goal for Turkey in his career.

In other Group H matches, France defeated Andorra 3-0 at Stade de France while Iceland lost to Albania 4-2 at Elbasan Arena in an away game.

Turkey increased its points total to 15 and sits atop the standings. With its second loss in Group H, Iceland slipped to the third spot with 12 points in six matches.

Group H standings after Sept. 10's matches: