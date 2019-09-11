Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

  • September 11 2019 09:32:34

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.

Turkey opened the scoring at Zimbru Stadium in Kishinev, when Everton striker Cenk Tosun managed to get past the keeper with a chip and scored easily in the 37th minute.

Fenerbahce’s Deniz Turuç gave Turkey an insurance goal with a beautiful long-distance free-kick in the 57th minute.

Cenk Tosun added another in the 79th minute with a header after Hakan Çalhanoğlu's volley came back from the crossbar.

Lille' player Yusuf Yazıcı had the last goal of the match with a classy finish in the 88th minute to seal the 4-0 victory.

This goal was Yusuf's first goal for Turkey in his career.

In other Group H matches, France defeated Andorra 3-0 at Stade de France while Iceland lost to Albania 4-2 at Elbasan Arena in an away game.

Turkey increased its points total to 15 and sits atop the standings. With its second loss in Group H, Iceland slipped to the third spot with 12 points in six matches.

Group H standings after Sept. 10's matches:

 

TEAM Played Won Draws Lost Points
Turkey 6 5 0 1 15
France 6 5 0 1 15
Iceland 6 4 0 2 12
Albania 6 3 0 3 9
Moldova 6 1 0 5 3
Andorra 6 0 0 6 0

football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

    Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

  2. Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

    Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

  3. FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey’s ‘so called-ally stalling’ Syria safe zone process

    FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey’s ‘so called-ally stalling’ Syria safe zone process

  4. Turkey, US to achieve $100 billion trade target with concrete steps: Erdoğan

    Turkey, US to achieve $100 billion trade target with concrete steps: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson
Recommended
Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12
Turkey gets silver medal in EuroVolley 2019

Turkey gets silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in EURO 2020 quals

Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in EURO 2020 quals
Turkish women advance to European Final

Turkish women advance to European Final
Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis
WORLD Protecting rapists: Protesters accuse Japan of failing women

'Protecting rapists': Protesters accuse Japan of failing women

Women's rights protesters are taking to the streets for the sixth time in as many months as anger mounts in Japan over 'outdated' rape laws, after a man was allowed to walk free despite sexually assaulting his daughter for years.
ECONOMY Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkey's machinery sector is focusing on the U.S and Russian markets as the growth in the eurozone is having a slowdown, said head of the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB).  
SPORTS Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.