Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

  • November 18 2019 12:11:03

Sevil Erkuş – ANKARA
Turkey has asked Germany to arrest and extradite YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Shahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 18.

“We quickly asked for the arrest and extradition of the so-called commander of the YPG, a PKK member terrorist, Ferhat Abdi Shahin, from relevant states to our country after media reports that he will travel to the United States and Germany,” Çavuşoğlu said, speaking at a budget meeting in parliament.

In October, Turkey said it sent an extradition request to the U.S. for the arrest of Shahin after a red notice was issued.

