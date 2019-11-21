Turkey arrests 11 terrorists who killed 2 soldiers

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces caught 11 PKK/YPG terrorists behind an attack that killed two Turkish soldiers in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 20.

The terrorists were involved in an attack in the district of Afrin on Jan. 23, 2018 that left a Turkish lieutenant and specialist sergeant martyred.

They had taken with them the bodies of the soldiers, which could only be found 58 days later.

Video footage aired on a channel used by the terrorists showed them placing the bodies into a vehicle.

The terrorists involved in the attack were caught in subsequent investigations.

According to the terrorists' testimonies, it was PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG operative Duzyer Kurdi -- using nom de guerre Zeynel -- who was seen carrying the bodies of the soldiers to the vehicle on the footage.

Kurdi was later caught in a counter-terrorism operation in Mamalusagi village in the Rajo region, Afrin.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

