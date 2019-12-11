Turkey among top three countries in organ transplant

  • December 11 2019 14:04:00

Turkey among top three countries in organ transplant

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey among top three countries in organ transplant

Turkey is among the top three countries in organ transplant, according to a Turkish official.

“Turkey ranks high in the world, we're in the top three in organ transplant,” Ahmet Tekin, an official from the Turkish Ministry of Health, told Anadolu Agency in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Nearly 5,600 organs were transplanted in 2018, while the expectation is to reach 6,000 operations this year, Tekin said.

Tekin stressed that Organ Transplant Center in Antalya's Akdeniz University is a prominent healthcare facility in Turkey.

“Organ transplant was performed by robotic methods for the first time in Akdeniz University. In our country, these surgeries are performed here and there, but they will eventually be routine everywhere,” he added.

Doctors in Akdeniz University drew public attention by performing successful face, arm, and uterus transplants. They are the first doctors in the world to have done 10 composite tissue transplants.

Tekin said that many foreign patients come to Turkey for health tourism, especially organ transplant.

He went on to say that the country's health tourism income is currently around $1.5-2 billion.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

    Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism

    Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism

  5. A story of restlessness

    A story of restlessness
Recommended
Marmara province jolts with earthquakes

Marmara province jolts with earthquakes
Erdoğan urges women to participate in politics

Erdoğan urges women to participate in politics
Turkish ‘Bursa silk’ gets coveted geographical brand

Turkish ‘Bursa silk’ gets coveted geographical brand
Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail

Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail
Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions
Russia, Turkey see stabilization in northern Syria: Official

Russia, Turkey see stabilization in northern Syria: Official
WORLD Greta Thunberg named Times Person of the Year for 2019

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year for 2019

U.S-based Time magazine announced Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as the 2019 Person Of The Year.

ECONOMY Jewelry exports hit $378 mln

Jewelry exports hit $378 mln

Turkey’s jewelry exports climbed by 37 percent on an annual basis to $378 million in November, according to data from the Jewelry Exporters’ Association.
SPORTS Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Both teams defeat their opponents in final group stage games of Champions League