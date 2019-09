Turkey advances to Euro Championship semis

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's women national volleyball team defeated Netherlands 3-0 on Sept. 4 to advance to 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship semifinals.

The match at Ankara Sports Hall saw around 12,000 passionate Turkish fans supporting their team.

Turkey got the job done in three sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-20.

Turkey will now face Poland vs. Germany quarterfinal matchup winner in the tournament’s semifinal on Saturday.