30,000 cops dismissed over FETÖ ties

  • December 26 2019 09:32:00

30,000 cops dismissed over FETÖ ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
30,000 cops dismissed over FETÖ ties

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Dec. 25 more than 30,000 police constables were dismissed from service as part of the fight against FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt.

Speaking at the deputy police chiefs graduation ceremony in the capital Ankara, Şentop said one-third of these dismissals were of high-ranking officers.

"Similarly, 1,866 were suspended as part of the relevant investigations,” he added.

He said 10,311 officers were reinstated after no documents supporting the allegations were found.

The official recalled the attempts the terror group had made to infiltrate into the Police Academy starting from the 80s.

Remembering the citizens killed during the 2016 coup bid, Şentop said: "May they rest in peace."

Şentop reiterated the critical role the Police Academy plays in maintaining security and peace not only nationally, but also internationally by training forces from 76 different countries.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

    Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

  3. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  4. Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

    Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

  5. We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

    We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan
Recommended
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia
Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says

Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says
Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert
Turkey’s state of emergency body concludes 78 pct of appeals

Turkey’s state of emergency body concludes 78 pct of appeals
We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan
Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed
WORLD Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Dec. 26 executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country’s first execution of a foreigner since the disclosure of details on sentences carried out began in 2007, the justice ministry said.
ECONOMY Lottery cash pile of $13.5 million triggers dreams of Dolce Vita

Lottery cash pile of $13.5 million triggers dreams of Dolce Vita

The picture of a pile of 80 million Turkish Liras of cash, roughly $13.5 million, has excited millions of Turkish citizens, who are rushing to buy traditional New Year’s Eve lottery tickets.
SPORTS Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.