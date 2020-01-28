Trump sends condolences to Erdoğan over quake in Turkey

  • January 28 2020 09:30:00

ANKARA
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on a phone call over Jan.24's deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, the communications directorate said on Jan. 28. 

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook the eastern Elazığ province late on Jan. 24, killing at least 41 people, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

In a statement, the directorate said that Trump told Erdoğan that he stands by Turkey over the phone after the powerful earthquake.

Earlier on Jan. 27, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters that 18 out of 86 injured people were under intensive care at medical facilities.

Trump and Erdoğan on Jan. 27 also spoke about the region's conflict zones, Libya and Idlib in Syria.

"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a tweet.

Deere also said that Trump and Erdoğan "agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib must stop."

During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"President Trump also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean," the spokesperson added.

WORLD Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missing.
ECONOMY First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream

First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream

Gazprom supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the company announced on Jan. 27.

SPORTS Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Demir Grup Sivasspor draw Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage-time goal.