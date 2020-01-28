Trump sends condolences to Erdoğan over quake in Turkey

ANKARA

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on a phone call over Jan.24's deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, the communications directorate said on Jan. 28.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook the eastern Elazığ province late on Jan. 24, killing at least 41 people, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

In a statement, the directorate said that Trump told Erdoğan that he stands by Turkey over the phone after the powerful earthquake.

Earlier on Jan. 27, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters that 18 out of 86 injured people were under intensive care at medical facilities.

Trump and Erdoğan on Jan. 27 also spoke about the region's conflict zones, Libya and Idlib in Syria.

"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a tweet.

Deere also said that Trump and Erdoğan "agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib must stop."

During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"President Trump also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean," the spokesperson added.