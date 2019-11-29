Trump hints new Taliban peace deal in Afghanistan visit

  • November 29 2019 10:03:40

Trump hints new Taliban peace deal in Afghanistan visit

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Trump hints new Taliban peace deal in Afghanistan visit

The Taliban wants to make a peace deal with the U.S., President Donald Trump said on Nov. 28 during a surprise visit to Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with American troops.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we're meeting with them," Trump said in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart President Ashraf Ghani during his visit at the Bagram Airfield, according to The New York Times.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal - we'll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don't they don't. That's fine," he added.

Early September, Trump declared the peace talks with the Taliban "dead" following a recent attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul which killed a dozen people, including a U.S. service member.

Following the U.S. move, the Taliban opened new battlefronts across the war-weary nation, as Afghan security forces -- suffering casualties and desertions -- struggle to beat back a revitalized insurgency.

Addressing the U.S. soldiers deployed in Afghanistan for the nation's longest-running war, Trump thanked them for their service.

"There's nowhere I'd rather spend Thanksgiving than with the toughest, fiercest warriors.

"I'm here to say Happy Thanksgiving and thank you very much. As president of the United States, I have no higher honor than serving as commander-in-chief," he added during his stay at the largest U.S. base in Afghanistan.

"We will continue to work tirelessly for the day when all of you can go home to your families, and that day is coming very soon," the president said.

Trump was accompanied by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere and Senator John Barrasso.

The unannounced trip marks the president's first trip to Afghanistan and his second to a conflict zone, after last year's visit to Iraq a day after Christmas.

Last year, Trump spoke with troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving over a phone call.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

    Erdoğan slams marking of Alevi family’s house, says those responsible will be held to account

  2. Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

    Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism

  3. Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

    Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

  4. Snowfall disrupts life in Turkey's east

    Snowfall disrupts life in Turkey's east

  5. Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row

    Turkey blocks NATO military plans to retaliate against YPG row
Recommended
Lula: Bolsonaro govt poses great risk for Brazil

Lula: Bolsonaro gov't poses 'great risk' for Brazil
Security forces kill 45 protesters in Iraqs south

Security forces kill 45 protesters in Iraq's south

Germany planning total ban on Hezbollah: report

Germany planning total ban on Hezbollah: report
Barzani says good to hear voluntary return plans for Syrian Kurds sheltered in Turkey

Barzani says good to hear voluntary return plans for Syrian Kurds sheltered in Turkey
Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched
Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39

Death toll from Albania quake rises to 39
WORLD Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi prime minister says he will resign: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Nov. 29 he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.
ECONOMY Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkish financial sector buys 85.05 percent of JCR Eurasia

Turkey’s leading banking and financial institutions inked a deal to buy 85.05 percent of credit rating agency JCR Eurasia, Turkey’s banking association said on Nov. 29.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russias Khimki

Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russia's Khimki

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Russia's Khimki Moscow Region 89-76 on Nov. 28 to score two consecutive wins in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.