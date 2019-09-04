TRT World Forum to tackle most pressing global issues

ISTANBUL
The TRT World Forum 2019 is to take place on Oct. 21-22 in the metropolis Istanbul, with the theme “Globalisation in Retreat: Risks and Opportunities”.

The forum aims to bring together esteemed politicians, policymakers, academics, journalists, and leading experts together and highlight the most pressing global issues of our time.

"TRT World Forum has become a world brand since its launch in 2017," said İbrahim Eren, the Director-General and Chairman of TRT.

“In addition to being a public broadcasting media, TRT is also a platform in search of solutions to global problems. The forum has become an ambitious brand in the third year and will continue to pursue success in the same way," he added.

This year's forum will include international opinion leaders as well as distinguished figures in global politics including María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, the president of the United Nations Parliament Assembly for the 73rd session, Dilma Vana Rousseff, former Brazilian president, Anwar Ibrahim,  the president of People's Justice Party Leader in Malaysia, Yanis Varoufakis, the main opposition leader in Greece, George Ciamba, Romanian Delegate-Minister for European affairs, Christian Kern, former Chancellor of Austria, Esko Aho, former Finnish Prime Minister and Riyad Farid Hijab, former Syrian Prime Minister.

Over 30 sessions will be held over two days to discuss the issues that occupy the world agenda.

Issues to be addressed include political, economic and social issues that concern the entire world, such as far-right terrorism, the rise of populism and nationalism, the future of the Middle East, trade wars, future of the European Union and the cooperation of emerging powers.

