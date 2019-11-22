‘Troy: Myth and Reality’ exhibition to open in London

LONDON

The British Museum has opened its doors for a special exhibition of antique findings from the ancient city of Troy.

The exhibition, titled “Troy: Myth and Reality,” features around 300 artifacts, including the ones stolen from the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Turkey, in a special gallery to tell the city’s story.

Pots, silver containers, bronze weaponry, statues, and sarcophagi are among the items that will be displayed in the exhibition. Most of the items are on loan from the Berlin Museum, Britain’s Ashmolean Museum and the Danish National Museum. Most of them were smuggled from Turkey by German archaeologist and businessman Heinrich Schliemann in the 19th century.

However, the exhibition will display the 19th century imitation of only two jewelry items, rather than the originals of the gold Trojan Treasures, which were smuggled from the 5,000-year-old ancient city and are now on display at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, the Russian capital.

The artifacts will also include works from the Roman and later eras from the ancient city, the home of Homer’s “Iliad and Odyssey.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Alexandra Villing, lead curator for the exhibition, said the Trojan war was one of the greatest stories ever told about a war which has become an archetype for all wars.”

The legend had lived so vibrantly for three millennia, she said, inspiring Roman, medieval and modern day writers and artists, because “it’s a story that really has it all – love and loss, courage and passion, violence and vengeance, twists and turns, triumph and tragedy.”

Among the works to go on display at the exhibition, she highlighted an Athenian black-figure amphora dating from 530 B.C., showing Achilles killing the Amazonian queen Penthesilea, which is the moment when he falls in love with her. Villing described it as “one of the most iconic ancient images” to be highlighted.

Another artwork will be an exquisite Roman silver cup, dated to the first century AD and excavated from the grave of an iron age Danish chieftain, which shows the moment King Priam kisses the hands of Achilles, who had just killed his son Hector.

Lesley Fitton, another curator of the exhibition, pointed out that it was a mistake that Schliemann smuggled the artifacts of the ancient city of Troy to Greece when he found them.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Fitton said the German archaeologist never had permission to take the artifacts out of Turkey and was banned from digging at the site but was later permitted again to do so after paying a fine.

“The artifacts were in Athens, but he donated all of them to the Berlin Museum,” she said, adding that some gold pieces such as Helen’s jewelry and the “Treasure of Priam” were taken to Russia after World War II and disappeared until the 1990s.

“There are layers of quite complex ethical questions here about where these materials should be,” she noted.

The exhibition, which opened Nov. 21, will remain open until March 8, 2020.