Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction

  • January 22 2020 10:24:25

Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction

The Turkish Treasury borrowed nearly 2 billion Turkish liras (around $340 million) from domestic markets, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 21.

The auction was held for 3-month zero coupon bonds -- new issuance -- to be settled on Jan. 22 and mature on April 22, according to an official statement.

The total tender amounted to 6.67 billion Turkish liras ($1.12 billion), with a 30 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 91-day Treasury bills was accepted at 2.32 percent while the average annual simple and compound interest rates were 9.26 percent and 9.59 percent, respectively.

According to the domestic borrowing strategy, the ministry has projected some 61.6 billion Turkish liras ($10.7 billion) of borrowing from the market through auctions in the December 2019-February 2020 period.

Tuesday's auction was third out of a total 19 planned auctions on the ministry's issuance calendar for the three-month period.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

    EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

    Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

  4. Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

    Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  5. Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo

    Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo
Recommended
Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019
Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report

Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report
Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey

Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey
Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

Turkish House in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities

'Turkish House' in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities
WORLD Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president

Greece's parliament on Jan. 22 elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
ECONOMY Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

The Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) has announced that it took a lockout decision after the labor union Türk Metal decided to go on strike as the parties failed to resolve disagreements.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.