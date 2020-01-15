Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets

  • January 15 2020 10:09:26

Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 9.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.58 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 14.

Some 5.84 billion Turkish liras ($993.16 million) in 15-month zero-coupon Treasury bills -- first issue -- were sold in the first auction, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The Treasury bills will be settled on Jan. 15 and mature on April 14, 2021.

The total tender amounted to 12.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.07 billion), with a 47.8 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of the 455-day Treasury bills was accepted at 13.23 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 10.59 percent and 10.45 percent, respectively.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued seven-year floating rate Treasury bills -- semiannually, reopen, third issue -- totaling 3.45 billion Turkish liras ($586.7 million).

The bonds will be settled on Jan. 15 with a maturity date of Nov. 4, 2026.

The total tender in the second auction amounted to 6.26 billion Turkish liras ($1.06 billion), with a 55.2 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,485-day government bonds was accepted at 7.17 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 14.34 percent and 14.86 percent, respectively.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

    Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

  3. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

  4. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

  5. Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP

    Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP
Recommended
AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights
Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019

Turkey housing market sees 1.35 mln in sales in 2019
Turkish industry seeks to shrink power bills

Turkish industry seeks to shrink power bills
Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report
Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

Retail sales volume up 8.5 pct in November 2019

Retail sales volume up 8.5 pct in November 2019
WORLD Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Fire alarms have been sounding in high-rise buildings across downtown Sydney and Melbourne as dense smoke from distant wildfires confuse electronic sensors. Modern government office blocks in the Australian capital Canberra have been closed because the air inside is too dangerous for civil servants to breathe.

ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.