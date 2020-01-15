Treasury borrows $1.58 bln from domestic markets

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 9.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.58 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 14.

Some 5.84 billion Turkish liras ($993.16 million) in 15-month zero-coupon Treasury bills -- first issue -- were sold in the first auction, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The Treasury bills will be settled on Jan. 15 and mature on April 14, 2021.

The total tender amounted to 12.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.07 billion), with a 47.8 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of the 455-day Treasury bills was accepted at 13.23 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 10.59 percent and 10.45 percent, respectively.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued seven-year floating rate Treasury bills -- semiannually, reopen, third issue -- totaling 3.45 billion Turkish liras ($586.7 million).

The bonds will be settled on Jan. 15 with a maturity date of Nov. 4, 2026.

The total tender in the second auction amounted to 6.26 billion Turkish liras ($1.06 billion), with a 55.2 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,485-day government bonds was accepted at 7.17 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 14.34 percent and 14.86 percent, respectively.