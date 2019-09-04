Traces of trade found in 8,000-year-old tumulus

KÜTAHYA-Anadolu Agency

Hundreds of historical pieces were found in 8,000-year-old Tavşanlı Höyük (tumulus) following searches.

During the excavations made by the Turkish Historical Society, Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University and the Swiss-based Luwian Studies Foundation, hundreds of copper and silver waste, pottery and hand tools used in weaving were found in the 8,000-year-old tumulus in the western Kutahya province.

"We determined that Tavşanlı Höyük belongs to 6,000 B.C, which proves that the foundation date of Tavsanli district goes back to ancient times," Erkan Fidan, head of the surface research excavation told Anadolu Agency.

He said that they started to investigate by using modern methods in over 250 settlements which were discovered in 1980s.

Fidan went on to say that, this ancient settlement shed light to the beginning of the settled life in this region and mineral slags, copper and silver findings show there were mining as well as weaving in this region.

He added that they found the tumulus dating back 8,000 years by radiocarbon dating.