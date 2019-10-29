Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

ISTANBUL

Trabzonspor drew with Istanbul Başakşehir 2-2 in an exciting Turkish Super League football match on Oct. 28.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at İstanbul's Fatih Terim Başakşehir Stadium.

But in the second half, the fans in the stadium enjoyed seeing four goals scored in the breathtaking match.

English forward Daniel Sturridge gave Trabzonspor the lead after scoring a penalty in the 61st minute.

Bosnian winger Edin Visca netted the equalizer for Başakşehir six minutes after Sturridge's goal.

Başaksehir's veteran defender Martin Skrtel from Slovakia gave his team the lead in the 78th minute of the match.

Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth equalized the match again with the late header in stoppage time as Trabzonspor managed to earn one point in a thrilling game, 2-2.

Trabzonspor sit in the fourth spot with 16 points, while Başakşehir are in the sixth place with 15 points.