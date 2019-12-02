Trabzonspor draw Galatasaray 1-1 in Turkish Super Lig

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor drew Galatasaray 1-1 in a crucial football game for either side on Dec. 1 in the Turkish Süper Lig.

At Şenol Güneş Stadium, Trabzonspor scored the opening goal at the 50th minute by Alexander Sorloth while Galatasaray responded at the 90th minute by Yuto Nagatomo.

Both teams aim to end the league at top spot, as the champs of the season.

Trabzonspor were looking to push their winning streak to three games with a win against Galatasaray this week.

Trabzonspor now have 23 points with 6 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats to be on the third spot behind Sivasspor and Başakşehir.

Having 20 points with 5 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses, Galatasaray are in the eighth place in the league standings.

Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Kasımpaşa 2-0 on Nov. 30 to remain on the top of the table in the 13th week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Sivasspor currently sit on the top of the table with 27 points after they won five consecutive league matches.

Here are week 13 results in the Turkish Super Lig:

Friday:

Gençlerbirliği- BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-3

Saturday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Kasımpaşa: 2-2

Çaykur Rizespor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 3-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 5-0

Göztepe - Fenerbahce: 2-2

Sunday:

Gaziantep FK - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-2

Medipol Başakşehir - Antalyaspor: 2-0

Trabzonspor - Galatasaray: 1-1

Monday:

Beşiktaş - İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor