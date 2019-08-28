Tourists discover Turkey’s southeast on hot air balloon

MARDIN – Anadolu Agency

After Cappadocia in central Turkey, widely known for attracting tourists with hot air balloons, Mardin in Turkey’s southeast offers a similar experience.

Eager to discover Mardin, which was home to different civilizations throughout the history, tourist can enjoy hot air balloon tours to have a bird’s eye view on the historic province.

The balloon rides are held in the ancient city of Dara, as part of a project initiated by the Mardin Governorate with the slogan “We are rising, Mardin.”

The ancient city of Dara in Mardin, located in the central Artuklu district, is also a tourist hotspot.

Established by the Eastern Roman Empire to protect its border against the Persian Sassanids, Dara is now flooded with tourists.

Foreign and local tourists take the tours to get dazzled by the cultural and historical values of Mardin.

It is very precious to look at this ancient city from the sky, Kemal Pala, an official from the company organizing the hot air balloon rides, told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The balloon rides began professionally in Cappadocia for the first time in 1993, the otherworldly touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys, Pala said.

A few years ago, it also began in Pamukkale in the central province of Nevşehir, he said.

Ömer Kafkas, the coordinator of balloon rides, said Mardin will be the third best destination for the hot air balloon rides and it even will rise to higher levels in years.

Mardin city is famous for its historical mosques, madrasahs, churches, monasteries and unique architecture.

In addition to its historical texture, Mardin is among Turkey’s most unique places to visit thanks to the harmony within the city, emanating from the positive bonds shared by different religions.

Watching the sunrise and sunset over Mardin Citadel in the ancient province provides holidaymakers with a unique and unforgettable experience.