Tourism revenues from ‘European Turks’ at $3.7 bln

Turkey collected 3.3 billion euros (some $ 3.7 billion) in tourism revenues last year from “European Turks,” Turks residing Europe, state-run Anadolu reported, citing a study by the Turkey Europe Education and Scientific Research Foundation (TAVAK).

According to the study, 2.8 million European Turks visited the country in 2018, and 1.9 million of them were living Germany.

European Turks spent an average of 1,175 euros during holidays in Turkey, while German tourists visiting the country spent an average 590 euros, TAVAK said.

The TAVAK study also showed that European Turks stayed an average 24 days in the country during their holiday versus 16 days spent by German tourists in Turkey.

In 2015, some 5.7 million German nationals visited Turkey, and revenues from German tourists stood at 3.9 billion euros, the foundation noted.

European Turks allocated 460 euros for accommodation, while they spent some 106 euros on drinks, food and souvenirs and 9 percent (some 106 euros) of their total 1,175 euros expenditure went to entertainment, according to TAVAK.

They traveled to Turkey not only to visit their relatives but to see popular holiday destinations, such as Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, Alaçatı, the Black Sea region and the country’s southeast.

TAVAK estimates that more than 5.7 million European Turks live in 28 European Union countries, and 2.4 million of them hold Turkish citizenship. Germany is home to the largest Turkish community with a little over 3 million.

The Netherlands and France host 478,330 and 434,540 Turks, respectively.