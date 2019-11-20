Tottenham hire Jose Mourinho as new manager

ISTANBUL
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur appointed Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho as a head coach until the end of 2022-2023 season.

The English club released a statement on Wednesday to confirm the hiring of Mourinho.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season," the club said in a statement from their website.

Tottenham's Chairman Daniel Levy said that the club had one of the most successful managers in the football with Jose Mourinho's arrival.

"He (Mourinho) has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," he added.

Mourinho worked for the several European major clubs in different countries including Porto, Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He also lifted the Champions League title twice with the Portuguese powerhouse Porto and the Serie A giants Inter, in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

In addition, the 56-year-old manager is a familiar figure for the English fans.

He claimed the Premier League title three times (2005, 2006 and 2015) when he worked as manager for Chelsea.

Mourinho said that he is excited to work for Tottenham.

"I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me," Mourinho said.

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino on Nov. 19 over the club's poor performance.

The team experienced hard times in the Premier League this season as the Spurs had only three victories in 12 weeks.

The London team gained 14 points to sit in 14th place on the table.

 

