Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential aide İbrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Aug. 9 spoke over the phone and discussed the agreed safe zone in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Presidency.

During the phone call, it was stated that the agreement on setting up a safe zone in northern Syria should be implemented soon, considering Turkey's security concerns.

The two officials agreed that the terror corridor in the safe zone area would be turned into a peace corridor for the displaced Syrians longing to return to their homes.

Kalın and Bolton also discussed formation of the Joint Operations Center to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe zone.

On Aug. 7, Turkish military officials and their U.S. counterparts agreed that the safe-zone in northern Syria would be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home.

Also, both sides agreed on the immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern.

The two officials also discussed ways to expedite the process to form a constitutional committee and the political transition in Syria.

They also discussed steps to be taken to increase the bilateral trade volume, expected visit of U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Turkey in September, as well as details regarding the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Turkey later this year.

'A security issue of crucial importance'

Meanwhile, the Syria peace corridor agreed by Ankara and Washington is a security issue of crucial importance for Turkey, said Turkish foreign minister on Aug. 9.

Mevlüt Cavusoglu's remarks came at a lunch gathering with businessmen, members of some NGOs and students in northern Samsun province, where he attended the last day of 11th Ambassadors' Meeting.

"In Syria, we are fighting against terrorism and working with the U.S. to eliminate the terror corridor there and create a peace corridor or a safe-zone. However, this process will not be like [Syrian town of] Manbij [...]We will never allow this process to be stalled as it is a security issue of crucial importance for Turkey," Çavuşoğlu said.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region, which is located in the northern part of Syria’s Aleppo province.

YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK.