‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

  • November 20 2019 12:10:21

‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

KONYA
‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

An endangered bittern in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has been put under protection by authorities, after it was found in a tired and exhausted state.

A concerned citizen in Konya’s Selçuklu district found the bittern in the district’s neighborhood and immediately notified authorities.

Authorities from Turkey’s Directorate of Natural Conservation and Natural Parks promptly took the bittern under protection and commenced its treatment.

The bittern will be released into the wild after its treatment has completed.

Bittern is an endangered, secretive bird. Even though the bittern’s mating calls can be heard from kilometers away, its color makes it hard to spot it in the nature.

wild life,

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  4. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  5. Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks

    Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks
Recommended
YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria

Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria
Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion
CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

Wife killers given leniency

Wife killers given leniency
WORLD Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

A former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the BBC and Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.