‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

KONYA

An endangered bittern in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has been put under protection by authorities, after it was found in a tired and exhausted state.

A concerned citizen in Konya’s Selçuklu district found the bittern in the district’s neighborhood and immediately notified authorities.

Authorities from Turkey’s Directorate of Natural Conservation and Natural Parks promptly took the bittern under protection and commenced its treatment.

The bittern will be released into the wild after its treatment has completed.

Bittern is an endangered, secretive bird. Even though the bittern’s mating calls can be heard from kilometers away, its color makes it hard to spot it in the nature.