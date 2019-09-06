Tickets for Istanbul Coffee Festival on sale

  • September 06 2019 14:56:54

Tickets for Istanbul Coffee Festival on sale

ISTANBUL
Tickets for Istanbul Coffee Festival on sale

Istanbul Coffee Festival (ICF), one of the two biggest coffee festivals in Europe, will kick off its sixth year later this month at KüçükÇiftlik Park in the Maçka/Harbiye neighborhood in Sişli district.

The event, Sept. 19-22, takes visitors on coffee’s historical journey through time with information, activities and samples of past and president-day delicacies based on the feelings and living spaces created by coffee.

The festival’s program includes the most popular local coffee shops along with the world-famous coffee shops, various workshops and seminars for those who want to be the barista of their own home, new experiences in different activity areas and concerts by popular musicians.

La Marzocco True Artisan Bar will host the best coffee shops from around the world this year. Festival participants will have the chance to experience coffee brewed by famous baristas.

Istanbul Coffee Festival, which brings together dozens of coffee professionals every year, is also hosting a workshop and seminar program full of educational and entertaining content. Workshops will be held under the titles of brewing techniques, sensory tasting, coffee drinks and coffee and food pairings.

Tickets are available at dsmbilet.com.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

    Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

  2. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  3. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  4. Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

    Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

  5. Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

    Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe
Recommended
Temple found in Manisa

Temple found in Manisa
Istanbul Theater Festival to question norms in arts

Istanbul Theater Festival to question norms in arts
Archeologists unearth ancient findings in Turkeys east

Archeologists unearth ancient findings in Turkey's east
Boncuklu Höyük, the ancestor of Çatalhöyük

Boncuklu Höyük, the ancestor of Çatalhöyük
Copies of The Handmaids Tale sequel released early by mistake

Copies of 'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel released early by mistake

Ferzan Özpetek honored in Venice

Ferzan Özpetek honored in Venice
WORLD Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades has made an unofficial offer to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı to give a share of the natural resources in the east Mediterranean, Greek media has reported.
ECONOMY Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Turkey’s natural gas imports from Russia declined by 36 percent on an annual basis to 8.1 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2019, data published by Russia’s Gazprom has shown.
SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.