‘Thrones’ showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

  • August 08 2019 15:52:00

‘Thrones’ showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

LOS ANGELES
‘Thrones’ showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to write, produce and direct new series and films for the streaming giant, the company has said.

The contract sees the pair leave HBO after years on “Thrones,” which demolished audience records, scooped an unprecedented number of Emmys for a fictional show, and redefined weekly “event TV.”

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement on Aug. 7.

“They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Netflix did not comment on reports in the Hollywood press that the contract, which followed an intense bidding war between major studios, was a “nine-figure deal.”

A figure above $100 million would be in line with deals Netflix has signed with “mega-producers” such as Ryan Murphy (“Glee”) and Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” said Benioff and Weiss in a statement of their own.

Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them,” they added.

No details have been given on the series and films the pair will create.

But Benioff and Weiss said they shared a love for “the same ‘80s movies” and “the same books” as several Netflix executives.

In a totally separate deal, the pair are also working on a trilogy of new “Star Wars” films for Disney’s Lucasfilm.

The payday for Benioff and Weiss comes despite a bumpy final season for “Thrones” that enraged fans around the world, and prompted a petition signed by 1.7 million people for it to be remade with “competent writers.” The final season however bagged a record 32 Emmy nominations.

Game of Thrones, Netflix, Dan Weiss, David Benioff

MOST POPULAR

  1. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

  2. Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey

    Strong quake hits Denizli in southwest Turkey

  3. Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

    Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

  4. Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner

    Turkey should always face towards Europe: EU commissioner

  5. Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

    Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone
Recommended
‘Home Alone’ back for TV streaming service

‘Home Alone’ back for TV streaming service

Turkeys Mediterranean jewel beckons to all

Turkey's Mediterranean jewel beckons to all
350,000-year-old axes found at Antalya’s Karain Cave

350,000-year-old axes found at Antalya’s Karain Cave

Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey
Overcrowded Louvre struggles to cope with rising tourist tide

Overcrowded Louvre struggles to cope with rising tourist tide
Traditional arts alive on Şanlıurfa street

Traditional arts alive on Şanlıurfa street
WORLD India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

Indian security forces have arrested more 500 people since New Delhi imposed a communications blackout and security clampdown in divided Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.
ECONOMY Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Turkish brands, which have 4,396 shops in 125 countries, continue to open an average of two new shops abroad daily, the head of the United Brands Association (BMD) has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 