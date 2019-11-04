Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish election

  • November 04 2019 10:45:07

MADRID-Reuters
A general election in Spain on Nov. 10 is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Nov. 4.

Polls carried out by NC Report for La Razon, GAD3 for ABC and SigmaDos for El Mundo pointed to a Socialist win but still short of a majority to form a government.

The party of acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez will lose some steam to around 120 seats, with far-right party Vox gaining track and becoming third-biggest party with around 40 seats in the 350-seat house.

The centre-right People’s Party which, along with the Socialists, has dominated Spain’s political landscape for most of its recent history, would rise sharply with liberal Ciudadanos being the most damaged by the repeat election with less than a third of the seats they got in April.

Nov. 4 is the last day for election polls, according to Spanish law.

