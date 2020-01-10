Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea

  • January 10 2020 11:10:22

Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea

Three people are missing in Istanbul after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker off the coast of Istanbul on Jan. 10, according to Istanbul Governor's Office.

The collision took place at around 6.35 a.m. local time off Istanbul's Sarıyer district, according to a statement by the local governor's office.

The fishing boat sank after the collision.

Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, with rescue efforts underway for the remaining victims.

Kilyos, Black Sea,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

    Ankara denounces five-party Cairo summit on eastern Mediterranean

  2. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  3. Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

    Turkish economy grew by five percent in fourth quarter, minister says

  4. Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

    Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

  5. AnadoluJet to launch int’l flights from Sabiha Gökçen

    AnadoluJet to launch int’l flights from Sabiha Gökçen
Recommended
Over 1,2 million irregular migrants held in Turkey in last five years

Over 1,2 million irregular migrants held in Turkey in last five years
Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties

Turkish court hands jail terms to 14 over FETÖ ties
Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency

Top diplomat to run for 2020 Turkish Cypriot presidency
Over 1,700 historical artifacts seized in Istanbul, Mersin

Over 1,700 historical artifacts seized in Istanbul, Mersin
Istanbul Convention alone not sufficient to address violence against women, minister says

Istanbul Convention alone not sufficient to address violence against women, minister says
Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases

Erdoğan criticizes mild punishments in domestic violence cases
WORLD Aid to 4m Syrians threatened by UN deadlock

Aid to 4m Syrians threatened by UN deadlock

Aid deliveries to millions of Syrian civilians were hanging in the balance on Jan. 9 ahead of the expiration of a United Nations mandate authorizing cross-border humanitarian convoys from Jordan, Turkey and Iraq.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in October 2019

Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in October 2019

Turkey's unemployment stood at 13.4 percent in October 2019, said the country's statistical authority on Jan. 10.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win

Fenerbahçe Beko beat Baskonia for second straight win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 79-65 on Jan. 9 in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.