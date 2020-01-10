Three missing after boat, tanker crash on Black Sea

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Three people are missing in Istanbul after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker off the coast of Istanbul on Jan. 10, according to Istanbul Governor's Office.

The collision took place at around 6.35 a.m. local time off Istanbul's Sarıyer district, according to a statement by the local governor's office.

The fishing boat sank after the collision.



Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, with rescue efforts underway for the remaining victims.