Three found dead after missing in Black Sea collision

  • January 10 2020 11:10:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Three bodies were found dead after they went missing in a collision off the coast of Istanbul on Jan. 10, according to authorities.

Early on Jan. 10, a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker five miles from the northwest of the Istanbul Strait.

The collision took place at around 6.35 a.m. local time off Istanbul's Sarıyer district, according to a statement by the local governor's office.

The fishing boat sank after the collision.

Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board, while three others were later found dead after going missing.

“A Russian-flag tanker heading from Russia to İzmir collided with a Turkish-flag trawler five miles from the northwest of the Istanbul Strait,” it said in a statement made by the Coast Guard Command.

 

 

Kilyos, Black Sea,

