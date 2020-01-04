Thousands in Baghdad mourn Soleimani

BAGHDAD-Reuters

Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession on Jan. 4 through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the Iraqi capital’s international airport that has caused regional tensions to soar.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war. U.S. President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict. His administration says Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered American troops and officials, without providing evidence.

Soleimani's body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan that borders Iraq, then on Jan. 5 to the Shi'ite holy city of Mashhad in the northeast and from there to the capital Tehran and on to his hometown Kerman in the southeast for burial on Jan. 7, Iranian state media reported.

In Baghdad, marchers waved Iraqi and militia flags in a sombre atmosphere, with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close Iran ally and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attending the procession.

Jan. 3's airstrike divided Iraqi opinion. Many condemned the U.S. attack, regarding Soleimani as a hero for his role in defeating ISIL that had seized wide swathes of north and central Iraq in 2014.

"The broad participation in this procession proves the public's condemnation of America and its allies for their human rights abuses whilst claiming to fight terrorism," said Ali al-Khatib, a mourner in the Iraqi capital.

"It is necessary to take revenge on the murderers. The martyrs got the prize they wanted - the prize of martyrdom."

Other Iraqis at first reacted with joy to the U.S. strike only to become quickly fearful of the fall-out, particularly for those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government over alleged misrule and corruption.

They said that Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and established militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq's social and economic woes.

Protesters now worry they could become an easy target for reprisals from Shi'ite militias who had been portraying the wave of anti-government demonstrations as a U.S. conspiracy.

They are also angry at Washington for killing the men on Iraqi soil, possibly plunging Iraq into another war.

"These acts are the beginning of American-Iranian conflict in Iraq, after dominating Iraq and belittling Iraq's role," said one protester in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square.

"This airstrike will have grave consequences."