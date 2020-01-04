Thousands in Baghdad mourn Soleimani

  • January 04 2020 13:08:00

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Soleimani

BAGHDAD-Reuters
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Soleimani

Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession on Jan. 4 through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the Iraqi capital’s international airport that has caused regional tensions to soar.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war. U.S. President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict. His administration says Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered American troops and officials, without providing evidence.

Soleimani's body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan that borders Iraq, then on Jan. 5 to the Shi'ite holy city of Mashhad in the northeast and from there to the capital Tehran and on to his hometown Kerman in the southeast for burial on Jan. 7, Iranian state media reported.

In Baghdad, marchers waved Iraqi and militia flags in a sombre atmosphere, with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close Iran ally and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attending the procession.

Jan. 3's airstrike divided Iraqi opinion. Many condemned the U.S. attack, regarding Soleimani as a hero for his role in defeating ISIL that had seized wide swathes of north and central Iraq in 2014.

"The broad participation in this procession proves the public's condemnation of America and its allies for their human rights abuses whilst claiming to fight terrorism," said Ali al-Khatib, a mourner in the Iraqi capital.

"It is necessary to take revenge on the murderers. The martyrs got the prize they wanted - the prize of martyrdom."

Other Iraqis at first reacted with joy to the U.S. strike only to become quickly fearful of the fall-out, particularly for those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government over alleged misrule and corruption.

They said that Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and established militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq's social and economic woes.

Protesters now worry they could become an easy target for reprisals from Shi'ite militias who had been portraying the wave of anti-government demonstrations as a U.S. conspiracy.

They are also angry at Washington for killing the men on Iraqi soil, possibly plunging Iraq into another war.

"These acts are the beginning of American-Iranian conflict in Iraq, after dominating Iraq and belittling Iraq's role," said one protester in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square.

"This airstrike will have grave consequences."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

    Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  2. Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

    Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

  3. Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

    Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

  4. CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

    CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

  5. New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

    New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Recommended
China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin
53 dead in landslides, flash floods in Indonesia’s capital

53 dead in landslides, flash floods in Indonesia’s capital
Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China

Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China
Irans top security body vows revenge for Soleimani

Iran's top security body vows 'revenge' for Soleimani

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia
UN chief calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Libya

UN chief calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Libya
WORLD China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Jan. 4 post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year decrease of around 6.33 percent to 46.83 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on Jan. 4.
SPORTS Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.