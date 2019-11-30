The Hague: 3 minors hurt in stabbing attack

  November 30 2019

THE HAGUE-Anadolu Agency
At least three people were injured and taken to a hospital in The Hague after a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street, according to local police reports on Nov. 29.

Police said several people were wounded in the Grote Marktstraat shopping area, known to be crowded with shoppers looking for Black Friday deals.

"All three victims of the stabbing at #GroteMarktstraat are minors. We are in contact with their families," police said, adding later that the victims were released from the hospital.

Police said they were seeking a light-skinned man aged between 45 and 50, who was wearing a shawl, a black jacket and a grey jogging tracksuit.

"We conduct extensive investigations into the stabbing incident at #grotemarktstraat," it said.

Police urged the public to call if they witnessed the attack or noticed anyone matching the suspect, adding they "are still looking for the suspect."

A large number of security and health officials were at the scene, while the street was closed to traffic.

The investigation into the suspect continues "at full strength."

 

