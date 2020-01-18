Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A Thai Airways plane, flying from Bangkok to Frankfurt, made an emergency landing at the Istanbul Airport on Jan. 18 after a passenger on board fell ill.

According to information received, the plane was the first Airbus A380 to land at the airport and the airport was the only field with the capacity to host the emergency landing in Istanbul.

During the flight, a 61-year-old German passenger travelling to Frankfurt told the cabin crew that he was unable to feel the left side of his body.

The captain, who contacted the tower when he was in Turkish airspace, asked for the necessary permits for an emergency landing during early morning hours.

The passenger was taken to a private hospital with an ambulance. The plane later took off to Frankfurt.