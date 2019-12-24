Terrorist YPG/PKK kills 8 civilians in northern Syria

  • December 24 2019 10:44:14

Terrorist YPG/PKK kills 8 civilians in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Terrorist YPG/PKK kills 8 civilians in northern Syria

The YPG/PKK terror group killed at least eight civilians and wounded dozens in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Dec. 23.

The ministry said on Twitter that at least eight civilians, including one woman and child, were killed and dozens wounded in a car bomb attack in the town of Suluk, southeast of Tal Abyad, which was liberated on Oct. 13 from YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkish-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring.

Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would carry out mount joint patrols there.

But pockets of deadly terrorists have defied the pullback.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  2. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  3. US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

    US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

  4. Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

    Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

  5. CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor

    CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor
Recommended
US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die
Israeli court orders settlers to evacuate home

Israeli court orders settlers to evacuate home

Humanitarian catastrophe looms in Syrias Idlib

Humanitarian catastrophe looms in Syria's Idlib
Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report
Bosnia forms government 14 months after elections

Bosnia forms government 14 months after elections
Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership
WORLD US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

The U.S. State Department said on Dec. 23 it has stopped sending explosive-detecting dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns of deaths of deployed dogs from causes like heat stroke and poisoning.
ECONOMY Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

The Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain with its project "Back to Turkey", the deputy general manager of the company said.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.