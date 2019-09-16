Terror targets all humanity without discrimination: VP Oktay

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Terror targets indiscriminately all humanity, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sept. 15.

Oktay's statement on Twitter came after a car bomb attack in the Çobanbey town of Syria's Aleppo province, near the Turkish border, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring dozens.

"Terror targets indiscriminately all humanity. Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against terror inside and outside of its borders," Oktay said.

The explosion took place at a car park near Çobanbey Hospital, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Turkey.

The Çobanbey hospital and several houses nearby were destroyed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.