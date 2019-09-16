Terror targets all humanity without discrimination: VP Oktay

  • September 16 2019 09:26:00

Terror targets all humanity without discrimination: VP Oktay

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Terror targets all humanity without discrimination: VP Oktay

Terror targets indiscriminately all humanity, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sept. 15.

Oktay's statement on Twitter came after a car bomb attack in the Çobanbey town of Syria's Aleppo province, near the Turkish border, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring dozens.

Car bombing kills 12 in northern Syria
Car bombing kills 12 in northern Syria

"Terror targets indiscriminately all humanity. Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against terror inside and outside of its borders," Oktay said.

The explosion took place at a car park near Çobanbey Hospital, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from Turkey.

The Çobanbey hospital and several houses nearby were destroyed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

    Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

  2. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  3. Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December

    Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December

  4. Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan

    Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM

    Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM
Recommended
Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport
170 carriage horses died in 2019 on Princes’ Islands: Report

170 carriage horses died in 2019 on Princes’ Islands: Report
‘When adults fail, we need to take action,’ says activist

‘When adults fail, we need to take action,’ says activist
Thousands march to protest terror

Thousands march to protest terror
Turkish medical volunteers offer free surgeries in Guatemala

Turkish medical volunteers offer free surgeries in Guatemala
100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus
Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit
WORLD Congo police detain ex-health minister in Ebola funds probe

Congo police detain ex-health minister in Ebola funds probe

Police in Congo have detained the former minister of health amid an investigation into the use of Ebola funds as confirmed Ebola deaths rose to near 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus exceeded 3,000 in the sprawling African nation.
ECONOMY Total turnover up 12.6% in July

Total turnover up 12.6% in July

Turkey's economy saw an annual hike in total turnover in July, the nation's statistics authority announced on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins silver at para world contest

Turkish swimmer wins silver at para world contest  

Turkish athlete Sümeyye Boyacı missed gold by 300th of a second at the World Para Swimming Championships in London on Sept. 14.