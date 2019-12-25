Tens of hectares of woodland burned in four provinces due to garden cleaning

ISTANBUL

Six houses, tens of hectares of woodland and hazelnut orchards were damaged as a result of fires that erupted in 58 different spots in the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun and Artvin.

The fires were allegedly caused by dry grasses burned for cleaning of the gardens by residents.

Firefighters, forest workers and Disaster And Emergency Management (AFAD) teams have intervened in fires with a large number of vehicles and the residents in the area supporting the extinguishing process.

The fires were taken under control at 45 different spots, and extinguishing work continues at 13 different spots.

Forestry General Manager Bekir Karacabey, who came to the city of Trabzon, where the most fires were seen, issued a statement about the fires.

“We have no evidence of sabotage. This is due to the fact that most of our citizens from the Black Sea region have burned the brushwood that they have produced as a result of the cleaning they have done in their gardens,” Karacabey said.

Karacabey said that the fires were growing with the effect of strong wind and dried leaves on the ground.

The Governorship Office of Trabzon also stated that the fires going on at 37 different spots in 11 districts in the province were intervened.

“Damage detection works have been initiated at burned houses and fire-damaged areas. Necessary investigation and research on the cause of fires are continuing,” it said in the statement.