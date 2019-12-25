Tens of hectares of woodland burned in four provinces due to garden cleaning

  • December 25 2019 14:12:00

Tens of hectares of woodland burned in four provinces due to garden cleaning

ISTANBUL
Tens of hectares of woodland burned in four provinces due to garden cleaning

Six houses, tens of hectares of woodland and hazelnut orchards were damaged as a result of fires that erupted in 58 different spots in the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun and Artvin.

The fires were allegedly caused by dry grasses burned for cleaning of the gardens by residents.

Firefighters, forest workers and Disaster And Emergency Management (AFAD) teams have intervened in fires with a large number of vehicles and the residents in the area supporting the extinguishing process.

The fires were taken under control at 45 different spots, and extinguishing work continues at 13 different spots.

Forestry General Manager Bekir Karacabey, who came to the city of Trabzon, where the most fires were seen, issued a statement about the fires.

“We have no evidence of sabotage. This is due to the fact that most of our citizens from the Black Sea region have burned the brushwood that they have produced as a result of the cleaning they have done in their gardens,” Karacabey said.

Karacabey said that the fires were growing with the effect of strong wind and dried leaves on the ground.

The Governorship Office of Trabzon also stated that the fires going on at 37 different spots in 11 districts in the province were intervened.

“Damage detection works have been initiated at burned houses and fire-damaged areas. Necessary investigation and research on the cause of fires are continuing,” it said in the statement.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  2. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  3. 2020: The Year of Patara

    2020: The Year of Patara

  4. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  5. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030
Recommended
Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project
Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call
Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019

Over 123,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey in 2019
Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials

Forces seize PKK bomb-making materials
Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya
Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president

Erdoğan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president
Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources

Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in December

Sectoral confidence up in December

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.