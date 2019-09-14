Teknofest Istanbul to start next week

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's aerospace and technology event Teknofest Istanbul will kick off on Sept. 17 at the Atatürk Airport.

The six-day event is expected to attract a million people. The Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and Industry and Technology Ministry have jointly organized the event.

The festival will host several activities such as aviation exhibitions, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests and concerts.

People from all age groups will take part in contests for robotics, engine design, electric cars and others.

Several companies and institutions will join the event to exhibit their products including rockets, aerial vehicles, inventions, and UAVs.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of T3, tweeted that over 100,000 people had registered for the event online.



