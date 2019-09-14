Teknofest Istanbul to start next week

  • September 14 2019 09:42:19

Teknofest Istanbul to start next week

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Teknofest Istanbul to start next week

Turkey's aerospace and technology event Teknofest Istanbul will kick off on Sept. 17 at the Atatürk Airport.

The six-day event is expected to attract a million people.  The Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and Industry and Technology Ministry have jointly organized the event.

The festival will host several activities such as aviation exhibitions, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests and concerts.

People from all age groups will take part in contests for robotics, engine design, electric cars and others.

Several companies and institutions will join the event to exhibit their products including rockets, aerial vehicles, inventions, and UAVs.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of T3, tweeted that over 100,000 people had registered for the event online.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

    Ex-Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoğlu quits ruling AKP

  2. Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

    Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

  3. Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

    Turkey seeks to expand the freedom of expression

  4. Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

  5. PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians

    PKK attack in SE Turkey kills 7 civilians
Recommended
Twin earthquakes rattle capital Ankara

Twin earthquakes rattle capital Ankara
Turkey- EU hold political dialogue meeting in Brussels

Turkey- EU hold political dialogue meeting in Brussels

Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan

Turkey may buy Patriots from US: Erdoğan
Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December

Turkey to unveil prototype of first indigenous car in December
Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader

Turkey needs to be normalized: MHP leader
Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue fight against terrorism: Erdoğan

WORLD Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after they were struck by drones early on Sept. 14, the kingdom’s interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti

Invest in Turkey, says EBRD’s Chakrabarti  

With its geographical location, diverse economy and large market, Turkey offers immense opportunities for investors, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been in the country with a long-term commitment, Suma Chakrabarti, president of the development bank, told Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.