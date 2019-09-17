Teknofest Istanbul opens doors for enthusiasts

  • September 17 2019 12:23:00

Teknofest Istanbul opens doors for enthusiasts

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Teknofest Istanbul opens doors for enthusiasts

Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event Teknofest started in Istanbul on Sept. 17.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport hosts the six-day festival, jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Turkey set a target to produce technology.

"This event widens Turkish youth's horizon and sets new goals for them," he said.

He also expressed belief that young people would design the cutting edge planes, smart cities and spacecraft in the future.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of T3, said Turkey saw several developments in many areas and Teknofest Istanbul is the place to show them.

This year, 50,000 competitors from 122 countries will join contests in 19 fields during the event, he stressed.

Opening with a huge participation, the festival will run through Sept. 22.

Teknofest Istanbul

The festival will host several activities such as aviation exhibitions, seminars, workshops, drone championship, contests and concerts.

People from all age groups will take part in contests for robotics, engine design, electric cars and others.

Several companies and institutions, such as Turkey's defense giant Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar, diesel engine producer Erinmotor, defense firm STM, will join the event to exhibit their products, including rockets, aerial vehicles, inventions, and UAVs.

The first edition of the festival, hosted by the new Istanbul Airport, was visited by around 550,000 people last year.

This year, it is expected to attract one million people.

TAI,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  2. Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

    Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

  3. Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

    Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

  4. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  5. EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots

    EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots
Recommended
Deforestation prevention key to fight climate change

Deforestation prevention key to fight climate change

Turkeys Maarif opens first-ever school in EU country

Turkey's Maarif opens first-ever school in EU country
District governor assumes charge as mayor in SE Turkey

District governor assumes charge as mayor in SE Turkey
Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship
Turkish NGO launches festival for Syrian children

Turkish NGO launches festival for Syrian children
Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan
WORLD Blast kills dozens at Afghan election rally, aide says president unhurt

Blast kills dozens at Afghan election rally, aide says president unhurt

An explosion near an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani killed 24 people and injured 31 others, a health official said, but Ghani was unhurt according to an aide.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows over $690M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows over $690M through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed a total of around 3.97 billion Turkish liras ($694.6 million) from domestic markets on Sept. 16, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Galatasaray to face Club Brugge in Champions League

Turkish giants Galatasaray will face Belgium's Club Brugge in Europe's most prestigious football tournament, UEFA Champions League, on Sept. 17.