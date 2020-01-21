Teknofest 2020 publicized in southeastern Turkey

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair Teknofest 2020 was publicized in a meeting held in the southeastern Gaziantep province on Jan. 20.

Gaziantep boasts significant industrial production and academic achievements, said Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation.

Bayraktar said applications to enter competitions in 23 branches for more than €3 million ($3.3 million) would continue until Feb. 28, 2020, with the six-day event to begin on Sept. 22.

Competitions would range from "rockets to flying cars, from autonomous systems to technologies that benefit humankind," he added.

"In addition, this year, we are organizing comprehensive competitions covering not only the defense industry but also all civilian fields, touching every point of life from health to agriculture and the environment," Bayraktar said.

"We believe that these will shape the future of the world with projects our young people will produce," he added.

Bayraktar went on to say that the fair would also include aerobatic plane shows, exhibitions, workshops and the International Enterprise Summit, which would gather investors and entrepreneurs.