Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

KABUL-Anadolu Agency

At least 10 people were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a security convoy in northern Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Nov. 3.

The ambush took place in Nusai district of the remote northern province of Badakhshan bordering Tajikistan, police spokesman Sanaullah Ruhani told Anadolu Agency.

He confirmed five security forces were killed and seven others injured in an exchange of fire.

Also, five Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured, he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a watchdog, reported a 5 percent surge in casualties of the Afghan security forces from June through August compared with the same period last year.