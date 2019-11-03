Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

  • November 03 2019 16:47:59

Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

KABUL-Anadolu Agency
Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

At least 10 people were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a security convoy in northern Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Nov. 3.

The ambush took place in Nusai district of the remote northern province of Badakhshan bordering Tajikistan, police spokesman Sanaullah Ruhani told Anadolu Agency.

He confirmed five security forces were killed and seven others injured in an exchange of fire.

Also, five Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured, he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a watchdog, reported a 5 percent surge in casualties of the Afghan security forces from June through August compared with the same period last year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

    'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

  2. Turkey's welcomes season's first snowfall

    Turkey's welcomes season's first snowfall

  3. Turkey is not a hotel for foreign ISIL terrorists: Interior Minister

    Turkey is not a hotel for foreign ISIL terrorists: Interior Minister

  4. US rebuilding military bases in northeast Syria

    US rebuilding military bases in northeast Syria

  5. Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

    Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry
Recommended
Irans Khamenei renews ban on talks with US

Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US
Lebanon president seeks to solve complications before new PM consultations

Lebanon president seeks to solve 'complications' before new PM consultations
Turkish Restaurant becomes center of Iraqs uprising

'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising
Mexican towns teem with life for Day of the Dead

Mexican towns teem with life for Day of the Dead
Hong Kong chaos sees tear gas, attack on Chinese news agency

Hong Kong chaos sees tear gas, attack on Chinese news agency
Two koalas rescued in Australia bushfire but fate of 100s unknown

Two koalas rescued in Australia bushfire but fate of 100s unknown

WORLD Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

Taliban attack on convoy kills 10 in Afghanistan

At least 10 people killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a security convoy in northern Afghanistan

ECONOMY Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion

Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion

Gold deposits at Turkish banks soared 67.3 percent - or some 26 billion Turkish Liras - on an annual basis to hit 64.6 billion liras (around $11.3 billion) in January-September, Anadolu Agency reported
SPORTS Kenyan, Ethiopian athletes win 41st Istanbul Marathon

Kenyan, Ethiopian athletes win 41st Istanbul Marathon

Kenyan athlete Daniel Kipkore Kibet wins the 41st Istanbul Marathon men's title by breaking the 42 km Istanbul Marathon track record