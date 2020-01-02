Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's military chief killed in helicopter crash


Taiwans military chief killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan's military chief was killed when an air force helicopter crashed near the capital on Jan. 2, the local media reported.

Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi were among eight people aboard killed in the crash, the news agency Focus Taiwan reported, citing the National Defense Ministry.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei, Taiwan's capital, to the northeastern Yilan county for a New Year's activity when it crashed in mountains near the capital.

Five people survived the crash, according to reports.

WORLD Heavy rainfalls hit Jakarta, 19 killed in Indonesia

Heavy rainfalls hit Jakarta, 19 killed in Indonesia

At least 19 were killed in Indonesia's capital and nearby towns when heavy rains caused flash floods, the authorities said on Jan. 2.
ECONOMY Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Turkey’s Treasury will redeem a total of 80 billion Turkish Liras (around $13.4 billion) of domestic debt in January, February and March.

SPORTS Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who retired in 2014 after 30 years, has died, the league announced on Jan. 2.