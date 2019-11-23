Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria

  • November 23 2019 12:23:00

Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria

ŞANLIURFA/ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria

Syrians who had fled to Turkey from terror groups occupying their homeland have started to return on Nov. 22 to areas cleared of terrorists in Turkey’s anti-terror operation.  

As life returns to normal in the district of Ras al-Ayn after Operation Peace Spring, maintenance and restoration efforts continue in the area in northern Syria

Around 70 Syrians, including women and children, living in Turkey’s southeastern border province of Sanliurfa set off from the Viransehir and Ceylanpinar districts after applying to local authorities to return home. 

Crossing the border, they showed their gratitude to the Turkish military personnel, with National Syrian Army teams welcoming them on the other side.

Muazzin al-Muhammad, one of the returning Syrians, told reporters they were happy that Ras al-Ayn had been liberated from terrorists.

"We have been living in Turkey for seven years. I’m so happy, we are returning to our country," al-Muhammad said. 

"We thank you [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for everything," he said, adding that he was 11 when he left Ras al-Ayn. 

Abdulazim al-Muhammad also said he was very happy to go back to his country, and thanking Turkey for its hospitality.

Turkey's defense ministry on Nov. 21 said that the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to Syria’s Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts began after Ankara removed terrorists from the said areas.

"Approximately 200 of our Syrian brothers who fled the PKK/YPG terror group by seeking refuge in Jarabulus (which is in the Op Peace Spring Area) have voluntarily returned to their homes and lands in a secure and safe manner," the ministry has said in a written statement.

"In this respect, 70 more families comprising of 295 people have begun making their way from Jarabulus to their homes in Tal Abyad," the statement added.

With the facilitation of peace and security in the Operation Peace Spring area, it is expected for people to continue returning their homes, it added.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring, to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity. 

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees. 

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

  2. Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

    Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

  3. Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

    Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

  4. Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

    Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

  5. Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

    Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems
Recommended
Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria
France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames US agents

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames 'US agents'
Epsteins death was a perfect storm of screw-ups: US official

Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups': US official
New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo
Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis
WORLD Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and injured 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between the southern holiday resort of Antalya and Geneva, Switzerland later next year, the national flag carrier announced on Nov. 22.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.