Syrian regime attacks kill 10 civilians in Idlib

  • January 05 2020 16:53:57

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
At least 10 civilians were killed, 20 others injured on Sunday in Syrian regime's intensified attacks on settlement areas in Idlib de-escalation zone, according to initial reports.

Regime forces consisting of the Bashar al-Assad army and Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups continue air and land attacks on Maarat Al-Numan, Saraqib and Ariha districts and surrounding rural areas in southern Idlib, as well as the village of Barna located west of Aleppo since early morning.

The initial reports suggest that seven civilians in Ariha, one in Saraqib and two in the village of Barna were killed, while over 20 were injured in the attacks.

Civil defense agency White Helmets fear an increase in the casualties as they continue search and rescue efforts in the region.

While the attacks are ongoing, civilians continue to escape to areas near Turkish border.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks over the last year.

