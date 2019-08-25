Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director

  • August 25 2019 13:32:05

Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director

Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to communities across Turkey, said the country's presidential communications director late on Aug. 24. 

Posting a video featuring six Syrian refugees who managed to rebuild their lives in Turkey, Fahrettin Altun said the refugees have made a difference in Turkey

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees from Syria -- more than any other country in the world -- the video said.

The video features refugees who opened businesses in Turkey such as a cellphone shop and a women-only coffeehouse and thereby contribute to the Turkish economy. 

“The Directorate of Communications celebrates six individuals who rebuilt their lives and made a difference in Turkey,” Altun said on Twitter. 

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. 

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials. 

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe since 2011, when the civil war in Syria began.

Turkey, Syria, refugees, Fahrettin Altun

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  2. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

  3. Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

    Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

  4. Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

    Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

  5. Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

    Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources
Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria
Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Mum, don’t die: Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage
Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director

Turkey is helping, not deporting, Syrian refugees: Presidential communications director
WORLD EU leaders round on Trump over trade at G7

EU leaders round on Trump over trade at G7

EU leaders rounded on U.S. President Donald Trump over his trade threats on Aug. 24 as they arrived in the chic French seaside resort of Biarritz for a G7 summit overshadowed by trans-Atlantic tensions and worries about the global economy.
ECONOMY Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey, which holds 4.6% of the global contractor market, continues to be the world's second-biggest contractor, according to a report by a U.S.-based magazine. 
SPORTS Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

Turkish athlete headed for 2020 Olympics

A Turkish athlete on Aug. 24 earned his golden ticket to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.