Syrian constitutional committee to meet on Oct 30

UNITED NATIONS- Anadolu Agency

Syria’s constitutional committee will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 30, a source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war that have devastated the country and its people.

"I am pleased to announce the agreement of the Government of theSyrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee that will be facilitated by the U.N. in Geneva," Guterres said during the 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

Syria has been gripped by conflict since 2011 when demonstrations seeking democratic reforms were fiercely cracked down on by the Syrian regime.

More than half a million people have died in the ensuing conflict and millions more have been displaced as large swaths of Syria have been reduced to rubble.



