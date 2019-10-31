Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

  • October 31 2019 17:05:12

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of members of the opposition, civil society, and regime -- began its second day of work on Oct. 31 in Geneva with talks on a constitutional roadmap.

The committee is mandated, within the context of a UN-facilitated Geneva process, to prepare and draft constitutional reforms paving the way for a political settlement in Syria, to be held to popular approval.

Special UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, together with Constitutional Committee co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari from the Syrian regime and Hadi Albahra from the opposition, chaired the meeting after the previous' day's opening ceremony attended by its 150 members.

"This is a historic moment, because for the first time, 50 nominees of the government and 50 nominees of the opposition are sitting face-to-face -- but also two co-chairs side-by-side [...] a chance for something new for Syria," Pedersen, who will chair the talks, said on Oct. 30 at the committee's launch.

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

While saying their meeting is a "sign of hope", he said the committee was "duty bound to strive to take on board the views of all your fellow citizens."

Oct. 31's talks will involve face-to-face discussions, which will be followed by the designation of a 45-strong body -- 15 from each of the Syrian regime, the opposition and the civil society blocs -- to start work on a new constitution aiming for UN-supervised elections.

The goal is for consensus decisions where possible, and otherwise with a majority of 75%.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become refugees. Turkey hosts 3.6 million of them, more than any country in the world.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

    Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

  4. US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

    US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

  5. Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border

    Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border
Recommended
North Korea launches two possible ballistic missiles into sea, Japan says

North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea, Japan says
Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos

Chile cancels climate, trade summits amid protest chaos
Rocket attack kills Iraqi soldier, adding to growing unrest

Rocket attack kills Iraqi soldier, adding to growing unrest
Pakistani protesters descend on capital to demand PM quits

Pakistani protesters descend on capital to demand PM quits
US releases first images of Baghdadi raid

US releases first images of Baghdadi raid
Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO
WORLD Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of members of the opposition, civil society, and regime -- began its second day of work on Oct. 31 in Geneva with talks on a constitutional roadmap.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Turkey’s Central Bank on Oct. 31 cut the year-end inflation projection for 2019.
SPORTS Currys broken hand doubles Warriors loss misery

Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery

Stephen Curry suffers broken hand as shell-shocked Golden State Warriors' woes mount