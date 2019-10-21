Syria op to restart if terror group does not withdraw in 35 hours: Turkish FM

ANKARA

Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Syria will restart if the YPG/PKK terror group does not withdraw within 35 hours, Turkish foreign minister has said.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum on Oct. 21, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is against terrorist organizations, not Kurds. He added that Turkey hosts 350,000 Syrian Kurds who fled violence by the YPG/PKK.

The minister also stressed Turkey's support of the political process in Syria, saying there is no military solution.

Turkey has been facing false accusations and smear campaigns since the start of "Operation Peace Spring," he said.

Regarding the allegations on Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) using chemical weapons in its operation, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey has never used such weapons in its history.

Çavuşoğlu also added that while Turkey was working with U.S. for the establishment of the safe zone, the latter continued to provide arms to the YPG/PYD.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched "Operation Peace Spring" to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.