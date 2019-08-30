Syria constitutional committee may be formed next month

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The U.N. may announce an agreement to establish a constitutional committee for Syria in late September, said its special envoy on Aug. 29.

The agreement could be announced before the U.N. General Assembly session on Sept. 24, Geir Pedersen said at a news conference.

The package to resolve outstanding names, terms of reference and rules of procedure is nearly finalized, he said.

A proposal to form a constitutional committee was agreed upon on Jan. 30 at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, organized by Ankara, Tehran, and Moscow.

Parties at the two-day congress said in a final statement they wanted to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the region as soon as possible.