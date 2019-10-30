Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

  • October 30 2019 11:26:51

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg declined Nordic Council's environmental award 2019, saying climate movement does not need awards.

"I have decided to decline this prize. Here's why: 'I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today.I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science," Thunberg said on Instagram on Oct. 29.

Thunberg won the prize for her mobilization of millions of people around the world to demand climate action.

The 16-year-old climate activist was first known for her "skolstrejk för klimatet", or school strike for the climate, protests in August 2018 outside the Swedish parliament.

Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" protests, which began in her native country Sweden but since have become a global phenomenon, have sought to bring world governments into full compliance with the Paris Climate Accord.

"We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees or even 2 degrees Celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500,000 Swedish kronor [$51,506]," Thunberg said.

Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people
Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  2. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

  3. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

    US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Recommended
Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Chileans reject presidents concessions, plan new protests

Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
Protesters attack houses of Iraqi MPs in Dhi Qar

Protesters attack houses of Iraqi MPs in Dhi Qar
UK set to go to polls for early election on Dec 12

UK set to go to polls for early election on Dec 12
Facebook sues Israeli firm for WhatsApp hack

Facebook sues Israeli firm for WhatsApp hack
US House passes resolution on events of 1915, imposes sanctions over Syria op

US House passes resolution on events of 1915, imposes sanctions over Syria op
WORLD Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Turkey will open a consulate in Japan's Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country, under a presidential decree.
ECONOMY Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

One of Turkey's premier technology events, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, started in Istanbul on Oct. 30.
SPORTS Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeats Serbia's Crvena Zvezda