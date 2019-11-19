Students produce power bank from waste battery

  • November 19 2019 14:56:58

Students produce power bank from waste battery

HATAY-Anadolu Agency
Students produce power bank from waste battery

A group of students in southern Turkey produced power bank, called "Hassa" from waste laptop batteries.

A group of vocational high school students in the Hassa district of Hatay province launched a project to utilize solid cell batteries inside waste laptops.

Students achieved to produce a power bank made of waste materials that only costs $1.75 (10 Turkish liras).

"We have converted the portable charger with a market value of around $35 (200 liras). We made its case with a 3D printer in our school. There is no risk of explosion," Hakan Umuslu, teacher of the students, told Anadolu Agency.

Umuslu said other students at school started to bring their waste batteries, asking for production of power banks for themselves.

"Hassa" can charge smartphones up to seven times, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  2. Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

    Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

  3. Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

    Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

  4. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  5. Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin

    Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin
Recommended
Wife killers given leniency

Wife killers given leniency
Turkey’s animal rights legislation underway

Turkey’s animal rights legislation underway
Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

Russian doctors get liver transplant training in Turkey

Russian doctors get liver transplant training in Turkey
Turkey handed over al-Ethawi, who revealed whereabouts of ISIL leader: Minister

Turkey handed over al-Ethawi, who revealed whereabouts of ISIL leader: Minister
Turkey slams US policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement

Turkey slams US policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement
WORLD Iran cracks down on ringleaders of fuel protests

Iran cracks down on 'ringleaders' of fuel protests

An Iranian intelligence official has threatened to crack down on leaders of protests against a recent government decision to hike fuel prices
ECONOMY Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales decreased 31.88 percent in the first ten months of the current year
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.