Students improve scores in global academic test in Turkey

  • December 04 2019 09:25:37

Students improve scores in global academic test in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Students improve scores in global academic test in Turkey

Turkish students improved across all three tested disciplines, math, reading and science, according to a report released on Dec. 3 on the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests.

Held by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), PISA ranked 15-year-old students from Turkey as 42nd in maths, 40th in reading skills and 39th in science among 79 countries and economies.

It assesses 15-year-old students across 79 countries in maths, reading and science, releasing performance reports on a country-by-country basis.

The Turkish Education Ministry published on Dec. 3 a detailed evaluation report of the PISA 2018 results.

Turkey, which had suffered from low PISA scores in 2015, recorded significant improvement in all three skills in 2018 -- one of the only three countries to do so, according to the report.

Turkey recorded a ten-point improvement in reading, eight points in maths and 15 point in science skills in 2018 compared to 2015.

Turkey recorded the highest increase in mathematics and science scores in 2018 among 36 OECD countries.

Turkey has participated in PISA surveys held every three years since 2003. A total of 79 countries participated in the 2018 PISA survey, while the number of countries was 72 in 2015.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

  2. Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

    Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

  3. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

  4. US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

    US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

  5. Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

    Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO
Recommended
European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror in all its forms

European, Turkish leaders agree on fighting terror 'in all its forms'
Turkish students win 1st prize at global robot contest

Turkish students win 1st prize at global robot contest
Turkey repatriates 5 foreign terrorists to Germany

Turkey repatriates 5 foreign terrorists to Germany
Turkish parliament to kick off budget discussions

Turkish parliament to kick off budget discussions
Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November

Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November
Turkey offers condolences over death of Saudi royal

Turkey offers condolences over death of Saudi royal
WORLD NATO leaders meet amid rows

NATO leaders meet amid rows

The NATO summit on Dec. 3 started with clashes between U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
ECONOMY Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish Wealth Fund Management Company will construct a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in Ceyhan, in Turkey's southeastern Adana province, the Wealth Fund's officials told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 3.
SPORTS James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan for his entire career, though on Dec. 2 night it was Anthony Davis who emulated the Hall of Famer.