Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

  • December 12 2019 11:39:20

ISTANBUL
More than 100 students staying in a dormitory in Çorum province have been hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

The 103 students staying in Ömer Derindere Science High School Dormitory for Girls in Osmancık district of Çorum province, were taken to Osmancık State Hospital and Hitit University Erol Olçok Training and Research Hospital, with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, Mustafa Çiftçi, governor of Çorum, said.

Indicating that 20 of the students were treated in Çorum, Çiftçi said that five students were in intensive care, but they are conscious.

“Other students are in the hospital Osmancık'taki. All our students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) teams are working in the school,” he added.

"Our students were affected by the carbon monoxide gas leaking in due to the dislocation of the natural gas chimney around 05.40. In the first examinations, it was found that carbon monoxide values were high in their blood and there were no life-threatening risks," it is said in a statement made by Governor's Office. 

