Students barter paintings to feed stray animals

  • October 05 2019 12:45:16

Students barter paintings to feed stray animals

KONYA-Anadolu Agency
Students barter paintings to feed stray animals

In Turkey’s central Konya province, a group of elementary school students bartered their paintings on Oct. 4 to feed stray animals.

Students in Selçuklu district drew paintings ahead of the World Animal Day on Oct. 4. for a local animal-friendly project.

Konya’s Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature, and non-profit organizations leagued together to encourage students to feed stray animals.

Children, who collected 150 packages of food for animals, will use them to feed dogs and cats of Selçuklu.

Ümit Sürmeli, the chairman of Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature in Konya, said children should be fed with the sense of goodness, and adults should pose as role models for them.

Sürmeli also explained how the idea emerged: "Four children sold their paintings to shopkeepers during the last winter, saying they would buy food for animals living in the streets in their town," he said.

"After hearing that, we took a step to communicate with those children. And we wanted children to paint for animals. Those four children inspired us [for the further move]," he added.

Sürmeli also stressed that children will be more sensible and responsive to nature and animals by involving in these kinds of activities.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

    Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

  2. Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

    Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

  3. EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

    EU must keep pledges on migration deal, as Turkey did: Turkish FM

  4. Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

    Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit

  5. Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader

    Turkey should stand apart from the ‘Middle East swamp’ says CHP leader
Recommended
7th Konya science festival kicks off

7th Konya science festival kicks off
Judicial reforms winning praise from Turkish public: Minister

Judicial reforms winning praise from Turkish public: Minister
Fewer Syrians want to return to their country: Research

Fewer Syrians want to return to their country: Research
Police promote pedestrian safety

Police promote pedestrian safety
Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands

Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands
Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy

Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy
WORLD Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

The impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump widened on Oct. 4 into a constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress, as Democrats subpoenaed White House officials and the president signaled his administration would not cooperate.
ECONOMY France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France, Turkey can fulfill $22B bilateral trade volume: Economy counsellor

France and Turkey can realize €20 billion (nearly $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counsellor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's capital.
SPORTS Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Barcelona defeat Anadolu Efes

Spanish basketball powerhouse Barcelona defeated Turkey’s Anadolu Efes 74-64 late on Oct. 4 in their first game of the new season of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.