Stranded lamb rescued from air well by firefighters

  • January 16 2020 12:59:00

KIRKLARELİ
A lamb trapped in an apartment’s air well was rescued by firefighters in the northwestern province of Kırklareli.

Noticing that a lamb fell into the air well, the residents immediately reported the situation to the Directorate of Fire Brigade of Kırklareli Municipality.

The lamb stranded about five meters below the level was rescued with the help of a ladder and delivered to his owner by the firefighters.

Kırklareli Mayor Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu said they serve each living soul as a municipality and thanked the staff and sensitive citizens who contributed to the rescue of the lamb.

